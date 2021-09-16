A check for 100 euros for low-income households to compensate for the rise in the price of energy

Nearly six million low-income households will benefit from an exceptional check of 100 euros to help them pay their energy bills, in the face of the current rise in prices, the government announced on Wednesday (September 15th).

Prime Minister Jean Castex will specify, Thursday, “The implementation of an exceptional and very simple social assistance of 100 euros for all households who today benefit from the energy check”, that is “5.8 million households”, said Matignon.

Eligible households will not have to take any action and will receive this exceptional assistance by letter in December, regardless of their heating method (electricity, fuel, gas).

Sharp rise in gas prices

“It is a form of support to overcome this situation which is considered to be a cyclical increase in the price of energy which will lead to an increase in the price of heating”, we explained to Matignon.

Gas prices in particular have risen sharply in recent months, driven by the global economic recovery. Regulated tariffs increased by 8.7% in 1er September, after + 5% in August and nearly + 10% in July.





“A given increase penalizes the poorest households ten times more, in terms of their purchasing power, than the wealthiest households; therefore it was important to target this exceptional aid on the most modest ”, argued the entourage of the Prime Minister.

A sensitive subject seven months before the presidential election

The energy check is an already existing system that covers part of the electricity, gas or fuel bills or even energy renovation work. Amount of 150 euros on average, it benefits certain households according to their tax income.

Seven months before the presidential election, the rise in energy prices represents a sensitive subject for the executive. Energy is one of the main expenditure constraints of households, in particular the most modest, and was the trigger for the movement of “yellow vests” at the end of 2018.

Jean Castex must formalize the announcement of the exceptional check for 100 euros during a trip to Ile-de-France on Thursday, devoted to the deployment of MaPrimeRénov, an aid for the thermal renovation of buildings. The French have filed some 500,000 cases since the start of the year, against 192,000 in 2020, according to the latest government figures.