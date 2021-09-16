A fiery atmosphere during RC Lens training, the derby is on!

Almost 3 000 supporters present at a training session, you can only see that in Lens! This Wednesday morning, in the stands (the Marek and part of the Xercès) of Bollaert which hosted exceptionally the Blood and Gold session, Racing fans clearly started the derby.

“We want the derby! ”

Between smoke, songs to the glory of the RCL – and against the neighbor Lille – led by the capo of the Tigers perched on his platform, it looked like a match in the Lensoise arena. “

We want the derby! »Proclaimed the supporters.

For nearly an hour and a half, it was on fire in Bollaert. Something to salivate a little more while waiting for the derby on Saturday (5 p.m.) against the LOSC where the stadium will be full!