More

    A fiery atmosphere during RC Lens training, the derby is on!

    Sports



    Almost 3 000 supporters present at a training session, you can only see that in Lens! This Wednesday morning, in the stands (the Marek and part of the Xercès) of Bollaert which hosted exceptionally the Blood and Gold session, Racing fans clearly started the derby.

    “We want the derby! ”

    Between smoke, songs to the glory of the RCL – and against the neighbor Lille – led by the capo of the Tigers perched on his platform, it looked like a match in the Lensoise arena. “
    We want the derby!     »Proclaimed the supporters.

    For nearly an hour and a half, it was on fire in Bollaert. Something to salivate a little more while waiting for the derby on Saturday (5 p.m.) against the LOSC where the stadium will be full!

    Before the Lens – Lille derby: Racing’s public training in Bollaert in pictures

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR


    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVE LA VOIX DU NORD – VDNPQR

    PHOTO SEVERINE CURVES THE VOICE OF THE NORTH

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe – La Voix du Nord – VDNPQR

    The Lensois trained in public this Wednesday morning at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Photo Séverine Courbe - La Voix du Nord


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlestill six departments in orange vigilance for risks of thunderstorms and floods
    Next articleXiaomi announces its Xiaomi Pad 5, a versatile tablet

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC