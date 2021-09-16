a first major mistake by Pochettino with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé?

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

This is a great first that the entire football world has been impatiently awaiting. Finally, the Messi – Neymar – Mbappé trio provided a very disappointing performance against Bruges in the Champions League. With a very rare connection between the three men, even if Neymar and Messi have looked for each other a lot, the disappointment has necessarily lived up to the expectation aroused for weeks.

Pochettino never lines up the trio in training!

Obviously, the first reviews did not fail to fall even if the parade is obvious. With only a few days of joint training and for their first game together, the trio may need time to perfect their automatisms. Except that the Team, which anticipates this argument, raises a finding that already clearly scratches the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

“The argument of time to refine it is understood but why, then, have never yet made tactical set-ups with the three together when the PSG staff had them on hand in training? », Writes the daily in its edition of the day. There is no doubt that on the management of the trio, Pochettino will have to deal with constant pressure …



