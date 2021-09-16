a loss of 19,000 € to pay

On the role of the hearing, this file mentioned Tuesday, September 14 occupies almost half of the document. Four defendants and a litany of scams to the detriment of credit organizations, banks, shops, everywhere in Lorraine, Luxembourg and as far as Reims. Nine (too long) years of instruction and finally the epilogue. The whole stake this Tuesday was therefore to bring a meaning to the pain that the accused would incur, years after this period when they had set up a juicy business.
At the time, a group of friends from northern Moselle realized that they could rip off the system with false papers. They fake their identity, take out loans to buy phones and laptops, TVs, tablets, with the aim of reselling them. Often worried about the same facts, they will deny at the bar having acted together, but rather each on their own. One of them simply claims to have accompanied a friend, without knowing what was going on behind the scenes. This lucrative, well-established house of cards collapsed with two arrests, followed by police custody, during which those concerned recognized most of the thefts.
Same operating modes
“What is strange, notes President Gantois, is that we find all four of you in contact with the others, with the same operating methods. “At the helm, they reiterated:” We did that each on our own. “No organized gang therefore, but indeed two people who emerge from this” procedure with many hours of flight “, advance the prosecutor of the Republic Brice Partouche.
Ultimately, these two authors will receive a 6-month suspended prison sentence, and will have to compensate the civil parties for a total amount of just over € 19,000. The third sidekick inherits a suspended fine of € 500. And the fourth of an outright release.