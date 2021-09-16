a patch 1.31 which brings many bug and humidity fixes

Due to its extension status with the massive patch 1.3, this new patch mainly focuses on fixing bugs and will not add new features as such. Still, this smaller patch should make the overall gaming experience safer.

Among the important changes to remember, patch 1.31 corrects many bugs relating to the main quests. The progression in history should therefore be done with much less clashes. On the visual aspect, this patch puts the rain back on the front of the stage, in particular with wet roads after a rainy passage. This return of humidity accompanies greater attention to detail given to wet surfaces in general.





On the action side, enemies should be more alert on higher difficulties, offering a little more challenge for a gameplay infiltration. A bug, caused by certain advantages relating to reloading weapons that slowed it down, has also been fixed. Finally, the PlayStation versions of the game benefit thanks to this patch from an optimization of the video memory. The experience should therefore be more stable on these platforms.

The full patch 1.31 notes can be viewed in French via the dedicated blog post on the game’s official website, cited below.