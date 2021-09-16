a reduction in health measures soon in France?

12:26 p.m .: 89.8% of caregivers have at least one dose

According to Public Health France, which is based on samples from Health Insurance, as of September 14, 89.8% of caregivers had received at least one dose in structures welcoming dependent elderly people (Ehpad, USLD).

11.58 am: The situation “has improved considerably” in France

The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in France “has improved considerably” and if “this dynamic” continues, “we can start to consider easing certain measures“, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said on Thursday.

11:57 am: One billion inhabitants vaccinated in China?

The Chinese government said on Thursday that it had fully vaccinated more than a billion inhabitants against Covid-19, or more than 70% of its population.

11:40 am: Italy wants to generalize the health pass to all workplaces

The Italian government is preparing to generalize the obligation in the workplace of the health pass which will be required in both the public and private sectors, according to a project presented this Thursday evening in the Council of Ministers. “The government is ready to accelerate on the health pass (…) We are moving towards the obligation of the sanitary pass not only in the public sector but also in the private sector”, declared the Minister of Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini in Radio Rai microphone.

From October 15, the “green pass”, name given in Italy to the health pass, would therefore be required in all workplaces, a device which therefore excludes only retirees, housewives and men. the unemployed, according to Italian media.

11 a.m .: France Télévisions condemns the attack on a team of journalists from Martinique La 1ère

On Wednesday, a team from Martinique La 1ère which covered a rally against the compulsory vaccination of firefighters and health personnel in front of the Saint-Paul clinic was taken to task and very violently attacked by an isolated individual. One of the journalists was physically assaulted. The management of France Télévisions strongly condemns this attack on journalists in the exercise of their profession. The regional management of Martinique La 1ère lodged a complaint against the perpetrators. 10:30 am: 50 million masks for the most vulnerable

Nearly 50 million masks will be distributed to “7.5 million French people” in precarious situations from next month, announced this morning on Sud Radio by the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. These masks, washable 50 times, concern beneficiaries of complementary solidarity health or state medical aid.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

Boris Johnson, White House Respond to Nicki Minaj’s Questionable Vaccine Claims The British government was forced to speak out on one of the statements of rapper Nicky Minaj, who assured that one of her cousin’s friends had become impotent following a vaccine against Covid-19. >> To read in this article.

9:55 a.m .: Vaccine compulsory for the UN Annual General Assembly All leaders and diplomats attending the UN General Assembly, from September 21 to 27 in New York, will be required to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, under the rules in force in the city, an obligation that angered Moscow. 9:19 am: Why London abruptly gave up on the French vaccine of Valneva Several days after London’s brutal and unilateral decision to terminate an order for 1.4 billion euros from the Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva, several points remain unclear. Read our article here. 9:13 am: Vladimir Putin announces that “dozens of people” in his entourage have the Covid

Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that dozens of people around him were suffering from Covid-19, forcing him to self-isolate, an illustration of Russia’s difficulties in stemming the epidemic. “In my entourage (…) it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, he said, during a meeting by videoconference at the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, which holds a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

8:36 am: “Almost 3,000 suspensions” of unvaccinated personnel in one day

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran was the guest of RTL this morning. “Some 3,000 suspensions” were served on health workers not vaccinated against Covid-19 after the entry into force of the vaccination obligation on Wednesday, he announced.

“There were yesterday some 3,000 suspensions that were served on staff of health or medico-social establishments who had not yet entered a vaccination course,” said Olivier Véran, adding that there had been also “a few dozen resignations”. “All people working in contact with frail, elderly or sick French people are vaccinated. The risk of contamination is reduced in hospitals,” Olivier Véran is still pleased with.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

In details… Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), the main French hospital group, reported 340 agents suspended. The local press has also reported more frequent sanctions in the south: 450 at the Nice University Hospital, 100 in Perpignan, as many at the Southern Alps hospital center (Briançon-Gap-Sisteron) and at the Avignon psychiatric hospital.

In addition, there are 76 suspensions at the Brest University Hospital, 54 in the hospitals of Champagne-Sud (Troyes), 40 in Cahors, 37 in Saint-Nazaire, 26 in Angers, around 40 in Rouen, around 30 in Pau and Alès or even about twenty in Angoulême.

Figures set to change in the coming days …



7:50 am: Data stolen after tests

The personal data of around 1.4 million people, who tested for Covid-19 in Ile-de-France in mid-2020, were stolen “following a computer attack”.

6:56 am: Vaccination finally on track in Brazil

After a sluggish and chaotic start, the vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil is running at full speed and is accompanied by a significant drop in the number of deaths in the second most bereaved country in the world by the pandemic.

Recognized worldwide for its ability to set up massive immunization campaigns in record time, this country of 213 million inhabitants only started anti-ovid vaccination in mid-January, more than a month after the Most European countries or neighboring Argentina.

6:33 am: Confinement in Guadeloupe extended

Containment in Guadeloupe, scheduled until Sunday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the island, will be extended and lightened, announced the prefect, who did not give a precise timetable for deconfinement, it depending “the level of certain indicators”.

6:11 am: Los Angeles to require proof of vaccination in bars and nightclubs

Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, will require proof of vaccination for customers of all bars and nightclubs in its territory in order to slow the progression of Covid-19 cases, the authorities said on Wednesday. health authorities.

From October 7, the regulations will require all consumers and employees of drinking establishments and nightclubs to have received at least one dose of vaccine. They must be fully immunized by November 4 at the latest.

5:49 am: One in 500 Americans has died from Covid-19 The statistics are frightening: in the United States, one in 500 inhabitants has died from Covid-19, as noted by the Washington Post. The daily simply reported the latest statistics of the pandemic, which has exceeded the mark of 663,000 deaths in this country, in total population. If we carry out this division by age group, we realize that among those over 85, it is even one in 35 people who died of Covid-19. Moreover, experts across the Atlantic are no longer hiding that, even if the peak of the wave due to the Delta variant seems close, we must already expect that new variants will appear, and that the Covid-19 will become endemic. , as can the flu.

5:48 am: Emmanuel Macron evokes “a reduction in health constraints” in certain departments Emmanuel Macron, traveling Wednesday to Illiers-Combray, in Eure-et-Loir, was arrested by a woman opposed to vaccination. She asked him if the health pass was going to be extended after November 15. The Head of State replied: “There are departments where we will have to lighten the constraints a little depending on the evolution of the epidemic. […] We will do this as usual with pragmatism “.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers. Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents . Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.

Manage my choices I accept

I accept all plotters

Update on vaccination Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 49.84 million French people have received at least one injection (i.e. 73.9% of the total population) and 47.1 million people now have a complete vaccination schedule, which represents 69.9% of the total population.

5:47 am: The number of patients in critical care drops below 2,000 The number of critically ill patients fell below 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time since August 17. It is established in 1959 exactly. In total, 9,555 patients are currently hospitalized (against 9,739 on Tuesday). The contamination figures also reflect an improvement, with 9,144 new cases recorded against 12,828 a week ago. The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of positive cases in relation to the number of people tested, remains stable at 1.9%.