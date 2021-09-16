“a stab”, castigates the mayor of Cherbourg

Find here all of our live #SOUS_MARINS

: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, as part of an alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, would contribute to the “peace and security” in the Indo-Pacific region. This agreement “is not intended to oppose any other power (…), but it simply reflects the close relationship we have with the United States and Australia”, assured the head of the British government to the deputies.

: It’s hot, here is your news meal tray:

“He was responsible for the deaths of 2,000 to 3,000 civilians since 2013. ” The leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara was killed by French forces. “His death is a decisive blow to Daesh’s command in the Sahel “, greeted the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly. All the reactions in our direct.

#INDEPENDENTThe criteria for accessing unemployment insurance for self-employed workers will be broadened, announces Emmanuel Macron. He is currently unveiling his plan for the self-employed from the Maison de la Mutualité.

Ultimately, it’s no. Australia will not buy the 12 submarines from France, as it had contractually committed to.. “It’s really a blow to the back”, annoys the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. The CEO of Naval Group should visit the Cherbourg site during the day to discuss with the teams.

• “Some 3000” hospital staff have been suspended since the entry into force of the vaccination obligation for caregivers yesterday. Figure given this morning by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. Follow our live.

: You will take back a strong coffee and a little reminder of the news:

Successful takeoff. Four American space tourists embarked on an incredible journey in zero gravity in a SpaceX ship, tonight. They must spend three days in orbit around the Earth without any professional astronaut on board. This is a historic first.

: “It’s really a blow to the back. We had built a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust is betrayed.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian does not appreciate at all that Australia has decided to give up to buy 12 submarines to France. “I am angry, it is not done between allies”, said the minister on franceinfo.

: Ultimately, it’s no. Australia announces that it is breaking the contract signed in 2016 with France for the purchase of 12 submarines for an amount of 56 billion euros. Canberra now prefers to do with the United States and the United Kingdom. “It’s not a change of mind, it’s a change of need”, justified the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. In a statement released on Twitter, the French Naval Group said “take note takes note of the decision” Australians … but evoked “a big disappointment”.