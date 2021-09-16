Afghanistan: against burqas, Afghan women photograph themselves in traditional dress

The dresses are colorful featuring gold embroidery and they are all emblematic of Afghan culture. In response to the dress code imposed on them, Afghan women have decided to protest online by posting photos of them in traditional dresses that the Taliban, now in power, no longer want to see. Splashing colors against the dark abayas and burqas that these ultra-rigorous Islamists want to assign to women with the return of Sharia law. The contrast is striking. This resistance campaign is manifested under the hashtag #DoNotTouchMyClothes (ie, “do not touch my clothes), usually accompanied by two others, the first recalling the history of the country and its traditions, the second evoking the condition of women : #AfghanistanCulture and #AfghanWomen.

The movement was launched on September 12 by Dr Bahar Jalali, historian and university professor, from the United States. That day, she posted a photo of herself on Twitter in traditional attire and urged Afghan women to share theirs to show “the true face of Afghanistan.” It is very quickly followed in this initiative. “I wanted to tell the world that the outfits you have seen in the media are not our culture, it is not our identity,” she insists on social networks. The latter refers to a (silent) demonstration of women organized on September 11 by the Taliban. All of them look like faceless black shadows. The gathering took place in a university in Kabul where they were responsible for showing their support for the conception of religion, and more generally for all the ideology, promoted by the new masters of Afghanistan. The teacher is not fooled …

