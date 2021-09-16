After Nice, new sanctions for Marseille

Recently sanctioned after the events that occurred during his trip to Nice, Olympique de Marseille is again struck by the LFP. This time, it is the attitude of OM supporters against AS Saint-Étienne which is condemned.

OM again in the sights of the LFP

Olympique de Marseille once again in the sights of the Professional Football League. Meeting on Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP again sanctioned OM. The Marseille club is fined following the use of smoke during the reception of AS Saint-Étienne during the 4th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. A meeting which ended in a success for the men of Jorge Sampaoli 3 goals against 1. “Olympique de Marseille – AS Saint-Étienne on August 28, 2021. Behavior of Olympique de Marseille supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices. € 30,000 fine including € 16,000 by revocation of the suspension and closure for two suspended matches of the Commando Ultra 84 and Fanatics sectors of the Orange Vélodrome ”, indicates the League press release.





An ongoing dispute between Marseille and the LFP

This is the second time in the space of a week that Olympique de Marseille have found themselves sanctioned by the LFP. Two OM players had already been struck by the League during the last meeting of its Disciplinary Commission. Dimitri Payet and Alvaro Gonzalez respectively received a suspended suspension game and two suspension games. This followed the clashes that took place at the Allianz Riviera against OGC Nice. OM physical trainer, Pablo Fernandez is suspended from the sidelines, referees locker room and all official functions until June 2022. Communication director of Olympique de Marseille, Jacques Cardoze has already railed against these sanctions of the LFP. The Marseille official does not rule out appealing.