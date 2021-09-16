aid of 100 euros for the poorest households

The rumor had been circulating for several days. Concerned about the surge in energy prices and its repercussions on the French wallet, the government is not going to stand idly by. In order to reconcile ” end of the world and end of the month “, He intends to draw a” exceptional social assistance »To households that have difficulty paying their energy bills or initiating energy renovation work. And this “ whatever their heating method “(Electricity or gas, but also wood, fuel oil, etc.), we assure Matignon. Prime Minister Jean Castex will make the official announcement this Thursday, September 16, during a trip to Essonne.

Concretely, this boost will take the form of a fixed extension of 100 euros for the energy check, a device created in 2015 to replace social energy tariffs. The 5.8 million low-income households benefiting from it this year have already received a variable amount between 48 and 277 euros. The additional 100 euros will be paid to them ” automatically “During the month of December, without any necessary step, advance the entourage of the Prime Minister.

“The rise in energy prices penalizes the most modest households ten times more in their purchasing power. This is why it is important to target this aid, ”we told Matignon.

Energy renovation project: what aid is provided by the State?

7.9% increase in gas prices

Indeed, gas prices, in particular, have jumped in recent months under the effect of the global economic recovery, with an increase of 7.9% on September 1. As for electricity prices, they hit a record last week. A phenomenon ” conjunctural “, Argues the government – even if it admits considering a 2022 version of the energy check, calculated according to the evolution of prices in the coming months. For good reason, that of gas could still be reassessed by + 6% next year.

A few months before the presidential election, the subject of social support for the transition has everything to carve out a place of choice in the campaign. It must be said that the crisis of yellow vests, born of the fear of households of a rise in fuel prices, remains in everyone’s mind.

The budget of MaPrimeRénov renewed

In addition, the cabinet of Jean Castex took the opportunity to announce that 500,000 files had been filed since the beginning of the year under MaPrimeRénov, the other major public aid device, this time intended for the renovation of “strainers”. thermal ”. 430,000 of them have already been validated, for a total amount of 1.3 billion euros – consuming a good part of the 2 billion euros put on the table at the time of the recovery plan.





The objective of 500,000 renovations per year is “in the process of being exploded”, according to the National Housing Agency

” It’s a very strong acceleration “, Welcomed Matignon, who recalled that 190,000 files had already been selected in 2020. And the year 2021 is not over, recalled the government, which expects a target of 800,000 by December. Mainly for “ keep up the pace »And achieve the objectives in terms of energy renovation of housing, an additional 2 billion euros will be added to the finance law for 2022.