More

    air traffic resumed, a flight from Pakistan landed

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Update

    Video length: 1 min.

    Afghanistan: air traffic resumed, flight from Pakistan landed
    franceinfo

    Article written by

    While the Kabul airport had been out of use for a few days, air traffic resumed with the landing of a flight from Pakistan.

    Since the return of the Taliban to the head of Afghanistan, and the departure of the Americans, the country’s main airport located in Kabul has been a deserted area. With the landing of the flight of the Pakistani company PIA, Monday 13 September 2021, international traffic resumes despite a lower number of occupied seats than the number of empty seats in the aircraft. A few hours after touching down on Afghan soil, the plane flew again to Islamabad (Pakistan).

    Everything is in working order“, said Jawas Zafar, chief operating officer of the airline PIA. And to continue:”Although we had some difficulty getting the permissions or other things, everything was coordinated very well.“.

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCamille Cottin reveals her big moment of embarrassment during her meeting with Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga: “I failed”
    Next articleValérie Pécresse, candidate scrutinized by LREM

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC