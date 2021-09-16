Ajax: Haller, a quadruple for a first dream in the Champions League – football

For his first in the Champions League, Ajax Amsterdam striker Sbastien Haller made an impression by offering himself a quadruple against Sporting Portugal (5-1) on Wednesday. A simply historic performance!

With Ajax, Sbastien Haller had a first dream in C1.

Since his beginnings in the professional world, Sbastien Haller has at least been unanimous for one reason: his ability to score goals. Wherever he went, the striker formed Auxerre to score.

Since his arrival at Ajax Amsterdam last January, the Ivorian international has not drugged this cettergle. Better, the native of Ris-Orangisparait even at the top of his art with already 21 goals scored in 29 games in all competitions.

Haller, a first dream!

Consistent in the hard, the former player of Eintracht Frankfurt had his moment of glory on Wednesday. For his very first appearance in the Champions League, the 27-year-old center-forward impressed his world by scoring four goals! XXL performance! Always well placed and well helped by a Portuguese defense on the street, Haller stood out for the quality of his calls, his movements but also his impeccable finish in front of the cage.

Yes, I had a dream this Wednesday, it was really the game of my career! I’ve been waiting to play in such a competition all my life, and in the first game I play in the Champions League, I score four goals and am named man of the match. I couldn’t hope for better, I feel so good, relished the Lancier at the microphone debeIN Sport.

A quadruplhistoric

An unforgettable evening for Haller, who is becoming a legend. Indeed, since Marco van Basten (against Gteborg with AC Milan) in 1992, no player has managed to score a quadruple for his debut in C1. However, the Dutchman had in fact already experienced this competition as he had disputed it before his overhaul in 1992.Marco van Basten one of the greatest icons, this immediately situates the quality of Sbastien’s performance. It also says a lot about the qualities of this striker. Not only in the physical aspect, but also in the sense of the choice of the position and the opportunities of finishing. You also need to be mentally strong to be able to do, noted Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, very accommodating after the meeting.





Better late than never for Haller, who finally enjoys the great European evenings with Ajax. Recall that after his recruitment last winter, the striker had not disputed the Europa League with his new team because of an administrative blunder. The frustration passes, the Elephant now presents itself with a vengeful spirit and the will to do well. And his mission has started wonderfully well …

