Alexandre Astier saw “Kaamelott” with the fan who aims for the record of sessions

According to France Bleu Champagne-Ardennes, the latter, who had challenged himself to see the feature film 203 times on the big screen, had yet planned not to go to the cinema that day. The surprise was therefore total for the person concerned, who wanted to immortalize the moment on Twitter.

CINEMA – He promised it, he did it. Alexandre Astier went to Reims this Wednesday, September 15 to accompany Arnaud Klein, the Reims fan who wants to beat the world record for viewing the same film, to a screening of Kaamelott – First Stream.

The two men had exchanged a few messages on Twitter at the end of July, when Arnaud Klein had just started his challenge. “But that has you more or less”, asked Alexandre Astier. “Enough to see him 188 times, Sire,” the 33-year-old Rémois replied. “Good. So it passes. I will come to do one with you in the summer to support you in the operation, ”the actor-director had then promised him.

If Arnaud Klein will therefore remember for a long time this enchanted parenthesis in the company of “King Arthur”, he will not forget his objective of 203, even if he has already broken the record held by Ramiro Alanis, an American with watched 191 times Avengers: Endgame in dark rooms.

His 203rd and last viewing of Kaamelott is scheduled for this Saturday, September 18 at 6 p.m. “The screening will take place in the largest cinema hall so that as many people as possible can come and enjoy the film one last time on the big screen. Then celebrate with dignity in my favorite bar, the Dropkick, in the pure Kaamelottian spirit ”, he delivered to Allocine.

Far from being tired of it, this unconditional fan of the franchise created by Alexandre Astier even plans to see it again in two months, when it will be released on Blu-Ray. “I can’t wait to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses,” he said.

