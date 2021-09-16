Alexandre Astier watched the movie “Kaamelott” with the fan who is aiming for the Guinness Book of Records

The creator of the franchise has kept his word. He joined this week in Reims the future record holder for a session which “will not be approved”.

Alexandre Astier had promised to watch at least once in the cinema Kaamelott – First Stream with Arnaud Klein, the fan who wants to win the world record for watching films.

The actor-director kept his word: he joined this week in Reims the future record holder for a session which “will not be approved”, indicates the latter.





“I wanted to take full advantage of it,” he added, posting on Twitter two pictures representing him with Alexandre Astier.

Not yet tired of the film

Arnaud Klein will reach his goal of 203 views of Kaamelott – First Stream this Saturday, September 18 at 6 p.m. “The screening will take place in the largest cinema hall so that as many people as possible can come and enjoy the film one last time at the cinema. Then celebrate it in style in my favorite bar, the Dropkick, in the pure Kaamelotian spirit”, he told Allociné.

After two intense months of seeing only Kaamelott – First Stream, Arnaud Klein is not yet tired of the film.

“The first scene where Arthur is with Venec always gives me so much pleasure,” he says.

He intends to see the film again in two months: “The Blu-ray will be released on November 24 and I can’t wait to see it with the director’s comments and especially the associated bonuses.”