All of Europe judges the false start of PSG and its magical trio

What follows after this advertisement

“Messi is not enough to win“

All of Europe was watching the PSG match, stars in their eyes. And the least we can say is that it is the disappointment that dominates in the newspapers of the continent. As evidenced by the front page of Corriere dello Sport. “What a disillusion», We can read on the cover of the daily transalpine. In Belgium, The last hour remain sober and title “Bruges bends the armada of PSG“. In Spain, you could imagine, the result made the headlines. For Mundo Deportivo, “Messi is not enough to win“. While for Sport, it is the overall trio that is targeted: “the PSG trident does not start off on the right foot”, Thus headlines the Catalan newspaper. According to Ace, it was downright a “halloween night“. Finally, across the Channel, the tabloids are more measured like the Daily Mirror who saw a Messi “no magic mood“.





“Milan and Inter, it hurts like that“

In Italy, we also come back to the hard blow for AC Milan, which was taken back by Liverpool, until losing the game 3 goals to 2. But Inter also played last night, and the fate does not was not happier for the Lombard neighbor. Indeed, Real Madrid snatched the victory (1-0), in the 89th minute through Rodrygo. Tuttosport thus evokes “a slapFor Inter. Same for the Daily Sportivo ! “Milan and Inter, it hurts like that», Laments the daily transalpine. It’s the same title for The Gazzetta dello Sport. The newspaper with pink paper speaks of a “bitter start” for its two Milanese teams.

Real has a “gold bench“

On the Spanish side, the tone is a little different. On the cover of Marca, we are delighted with this victory snatched in the last moments. “How big are the little ones», The Iberian newspaper enjoys. Because it was Rodrygo who planted, on a pass from Eduardo Camavinga, who are respectively 20 and 18 years old. For his part, Ace insist on “this gold bench“, Since the two young heroes of the evening came into play to offer the victory to Real Madrid.