an analyst returns to the offensive after the rout

(Boursier.com) – Valneva stabilizes around 13 euros after rebounding 8% yesterday in the wake of the plunge of more than 40% on Monday after the British government decided to cancel its order for the candidate vaccine against the coronavirus (VLA2001). While no clear and consistent explanation has been provided for this London turnaround, Bryan Garnier believes the UK government’s position is probably more political than anything else, and unrelated to the quality of the product of Valneva.





While phase III clinical results are expected in the third or fourth quarter of this year, the broker continues to believe that after very positive phase II results, VLA2001 should also give positive phase III results. The broker also sees some advantages of VLA2001 over existing mRNA vaccines, the most important being that it can be stored in the refrigerator, while the company may also develop a ready-to-use syringe in the future. These characteristics would be essential in terms of logistics for certain countries of Asia, Africa and South America, even Europe, if and when the pandemic passes to a more “seasonal” mode. In this situation, regular vaccination (as with the flu) or the administration of boosters would be easier with a vaccine that is easy to transport and store in pharmacies or doctor’s offices.

With his new analysis of the situation, and assuming positive phase III results, the analyst is convinced that Valneva will be able to sell its annual production of more than 100 million doses of vaccines to countries other than the Kingdom. United, in Europe or in developing countries. In the end, BG goes back to the ‘purchase’ on the title and increases its target from 10 to 15 euros.