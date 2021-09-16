an extension of 100 euros for nearly 6 million low-income households

Extend the energy check to support the purchasing power of the French, eroded by the rise in energy prices. This is the boost unveiled by the government this Wednesday, September 15. Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce on Thursday “the setting up of a very simple exceptional social assistance of 100 euros for all households who now benefit from the energy check“, that is “5.8 million households”, said Matignon.

Eligible households will not have to take any action and will receive this exceptional assistance by letter in December, regardless of their heating method (electricity, fuel, gas).

“It is a form of support to overcome this situation which is considered to be a cyclical increase in the price of energy which will lead to an increase in the price of heating”, we explained to Matignon. In particular, gas prices have experienced strong increases in recent months, driven by the global economic recovery. Regulated tariffs increased by 8.7% on September 1, after more than 5% in August and nearly 10% in July.

Consumer prices up 1.9% over one year in August (Insee). © Visactu

Who is eligible?

The energy check is an already existing device, presented at the end of 2017 and which has been extended over the years. The last expansion, in 2021, concerned residents of nursing homes and USLDs (long-term care unit). It now benefits 5.8 million households.





To establish the beneficiaries, the tax administration is based on two criteria: the household’s reference tax income declared each year and the composition of the household. To be eligible for the energy check in 2021, the reference tax income had to be less than 10,800 euros for one person.

What amount?

The amount of the energy check depends on tax income and the composition of the household. Currently, the amount allocated “goes from around fifty euros to around 200 euros” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday noon. To this amount will therefore be added 100 euros, distributed in December this year.

What is an energy voucher used for?

The energy voucher should help the poorest households to pay part of the electricity, gas or fuel bills or energy renovation work. “The best way to have a falling energy bill is to be able to insulate your home”, underlined the spokesperson of the government.

On the dedicated site, the government specifies that this check is intended to pay “your energy bills (electricity, gas, heat, fuel oil, wood, etc.), from your supplier” and “certain work aimed at limiting the energy consumption of your home (renovation of windows, insulation, etc.), with your RGE craftsman in addition to existing renovation aid”.