an unusual anti-covid vaccination center

As reported The voice of the North this Tuesday, September 14, a bistro in the Fives district now hosts an ephemeral vaccination center. A first in France, according to the manager of the establishment.

At a time when the Nord department has nearly 85% of first-time vaccines, all good ideas are welcome to continue in this direction and reduce the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported in fact The voice of the NorthTuesday, September 14, a bistro in the Fives district, the Diplomate, in Lille, thus had the idea of ​​opening its doors to an ephemeral vaccination center. “I see a lot of people go by who are not vaccinated. I am a bit of their confidante. They explain to me that they are not vaccinated mainly because they are afraid“, explains in the columns of the regional daily the manager of the bar-tobacco, Fabienne Plouvier.





A first in France

According to her, the initiative is even unprecedented. “In any case, this is a first in France“, she affirms in with the regional daily. She hopes that the notoriety of her establishment will attract the reluctant to come to be bitten against the Covid-19.”Here we have more chances to touch them“, she believes.

After receiving the agreement of the Regional Health Agency, after three months of negotiations, the nurse mobilized on the spot hopes that this unusual place of vaccination will attract the curious rue de Lannoy. The establishment will begin to vaccinate on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Even if we only vaccinate one person, we will have won. It’s open to everyone and we won’t refuse anyone“, she confides to The voice of the North. And to conclude: “Raise awareness about vaccination with people who are known in the neighborhood, we will see what it will giveAs a reminder, according to the latest figures released by Public Health France on September 12, 69.6% of the French population had a complete vaccination schedule.