Anne Hidalgo, the genesis of a candidacy

François Hollande finds the idea terrible: “Anne, do you know that I was born in Rouen?” “. Anne Hidalgo is exposing to the former President of the Republic, almost exclusively, at the beginning of September, the modalities and the choice of the place of the declaration of her candidacy for the presidential election of 2022. She has thought a lot about that fateful moment. The speech is due to take place in a few days, on Sunday, September 12, downstream from the Seine, at a respectable distance from the capital, on the docks of the Norman city.

François Hollande is swelling, the socialist mayor of Paris smiles. From that slow, sweet and enveloping smile, which sometimes gives the impression that she has slipped a flower with thorns into it: “I know, François, says Anne Hidalgo. But… I’m not sure I will mention it in my speech. “ It’s not a very sympathetic response, but Anne Hidalgo is not there to be sympathetic. She is there to become the first woman president of the French Republic. In Rouen, she will talk about Joan of Arc, Corneille, Claude Monet, but not François Hollande.





Their relationship is complex. In January 2017, she qualified the five-year term of her interlocutor as“Huge mess”. Him, felt that the national desire of the mayor looked like a bet insane and also a godsend because this candidacy, necessarily stillborn, would precipitate chaos and its return in the form of the ultimate presidential recourse. Anne Hidalgo has showered his last illusions, but François Hollande is not resentful, he is rational. It’s inexorable, it will be her.

They often have lunch together in recent weeks ; it is always the former president who comes to the Town Hall. He showered him with advice, he knew what he was talking about, he was one of the two socialists to have won the supreme election. He’s a tactician. He shows him a very small mouse hole, between a multitude of applications, especially on the left. He tells her that she can create the feat because the political scene is pure peas. Provided that its program is social-democratic, ecological but not sectarian, daring but realistic.

The road is still long: for the moment, the voting intentions in the polls for the neocandidate are not famous and her personal status, very Parisian, is not the best asset to speak to all French people.

Need to “deparisianize”

