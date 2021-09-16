Antoine Griezmann has started the reconquest operation

What follows after this advertisement

He knew he was eagerly awaited. Not to receive a standing ovation, but to reap the shame. That due to the one who is considered almost a traitor after joining FC Barcelona two years ago, back from Catalonia with a low tail. The whistles, Antoine Griezmann heard them when his name was announced before the match. And when he came into play in the 56th minute, to replace a disappointing Joao Felix again.

Initially left on the bench by his coach Diego Simeone, the 30-year-old Frenchman had the merit of boosting the game of his team, quite amorphous until then. With movement, one-touch play, and even goal balls, Grizou almost turned the game upside down, ending up 0-0. But he may have succeeded in the main by starting his reconquest operation.





A first step in reconciliation

Indeed, the public expressed its satisfaction on several actions of the French, whose ball catches were even sometimes applauded. Even without scoring, just by bringing his foresight and his technical quality, he has already come part of the way with some of the supporters. Diego Simeone does not hide it, it is one of the missions of his player in the coming weeks.

“I hope he can respond on the pitch to people who criticize him. His challenge is to win back the supporters following what has happened in the past ”, he declared at the microphone of Movistar. Griezmann will be reunited with his supporters in two days for a La Liga match against Bilbao at Wanda Metropolitano. That’s good, he is his favorite opponent in La Liga, with 12 goals and 6 assists against the Basques since the start of his career.