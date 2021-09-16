Apple’s new small tablet is already on pre-order

The September 14, 2021 conference allowed Apple to lift the veil on a number of products, including the new iPad mini, sixth of its generation. It looks like the iPad Air of 2020, but smaller and with a more contained price. In fact, pre-orders have already started!

The iPad mini had not been renewed since 2019, so it is with pleasure that we welcome a new model this year. It seems to change the formula greatly by actually promising not to be an iPad anymore thanks to a new design that still fits in the hand and new state-of-the-art components, borrowed from the new iPhone 13. Regarding the price of the mini tablet Apple, it is still between the classic iPad and the iPad Air.

Where to pre-order the 2021 iPad mini 6?

The 2021 iPad mini 6 is available from 559 euros for the model with 64 GB of storage. Count 729 euros for the 5G compatible model and the same price for the one with 256 GB of storage, but only Wi-Fi 6. The one that brings together the best of both worlds still costs 899 euros.

All about the 2021 iPad mini 6

No new models for two years, but the year 2021 definitely marks the return of the iPad mini with the sixth generation. The differences with the old model are numerous, starting with the design which is now much more inspired by the iPad Air. There is indeed the same 12 megapixel camera on the back, the same position for the unlock button equipped with Touch ID, but in a riquiqui format since the screen of the iPad mini 6 2021 is only 8.3 inches diagonally. The panel also goes to Liquid Retina and is 0.4 inches longer than the 2019 model, a feat allowed thanks to the more refined and rounded edges.

The 12 megapixel front camera has the distinction of being ultra wide-angle, very useful for group selfies, and to offer the functionality Center Stage to always center yourself in the middle of the screen during a video call. We also appreciate the different pastel effect colors, all very successful.





Beyond the design, the new iPad mini also promises much more power than two years ago by integrating the new 15 Bionic chip, the same which is intended for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to Apple, its small tablet would then benefit from a gain of 40% for the CPU and 80% for the GPU compared to the iPad Mini 5. With such a configuration, you will obviously be able to run 3D games in the better graphics conditions and even multitasking without fear of slowing down the overall user experience.

Other new features are on the program, such as Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which promises downloads of up to 3.5 Gb / s, only under the best conditions. You will also be delighted to learn that the lightning port is disappearing to make way for USB-C. Advantages ? 10x faster data transfers and fast charging up to 20W.

The video recap of the conference





Other tablets on the market

