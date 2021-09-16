ASSE: The LFP sanctions the Olympian club …

Olympique de Marseille hosted AS Saint-Étienne at the Stade Vélodrome on August 28. Whether it was the players on the pitch or the supporters in the stands, everyone was there. However, the LFP does not seem to have enjoyed the show.

Almost three weeks ago, Olympique de Marseille hosted AS Saint-Étienne at the Stade Vélodrome for the 4th day of Ligue 1. In an electric atmosphere, Jorge Sampaoli’s men won 3-1 thanks to goals from Mattéo Guendouzi, Gerson and Cengiz Ünder. A precious victory which allowed the Olympians to clinch their first success of the season at the Vélodrome.

As usual, the Marseille supporters set the mood throughout the meeting. For this, smoke was used during the meeting. This obviously did not please the disciplinary committee of the LFP which decided to sanction the Marseille club.

30,000 euros fine for OM

Indeed, the disciplinary committee of the LFP met last night to decide on the sanctions addressed to Olympique de Marseille. Following the use of pyrotechnic devices, a fine of 30,000 euros including 16,000 euros by revocation of the suspension was sent to the OM. In addition, the disciplinary committee of the LFP also decided to close for two suspended matches of the Commando Ultra 84 and Fanatics sectors at the Vélodrome.





The press release from the LFP:

