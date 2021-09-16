At 46, Laeticia Hallyday takes the metro for the first time

While some dream of swimming with dolphins or of going around the world, others like Laeticia Hallyday dream of taking the metro. At 46, the widow of Johnny Hallyday was finally able to achieve his.

This Tuesday, September 14, a day was held in Paris in tribute to the Taulier. Inauguration of an esplanade in his name, concert … This day was rich in emotion for the widow of the rocker who confided in the magazine Paris-Match about his life without him.

Four years after the death of Johnny Hallyday, Laeticia found love alongside French director Jalil Lespert. With him, she is not “in the process of remaking” her life but simply “to pursue it” and the latter supports her and even helps her to realize her childhood dreams.

hidden under a hat and mask

And for Laeticia, her teenage dream was to take the metro like everyone else. “Jalil also introduced me to the metro. At 46, hidden under a hat and a mask, I realized my teenage dream. It may seem unlikely, but I have lived little in Paris. ” Later, it was his marriage to the Rockstar that thwarted his dream, difficult to take the subway incognito with Johnny.





In order to make the adventure in the Parisian metro more romantic and magical for Laeticia, Jalil Lespert organized the spree of his sweet under the theme of Amélie Poulain, a film of which Laeticia is a “fan”. But if the two lovebirds spin the perfect love, there is no question of a marriage.