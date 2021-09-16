At the moment, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is at an excellent price on Cdiscount

Unlike the 4G-only model, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is only available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The base price has been set at 399 euros since the release of the Chinese smartphone, but today it drops to only 299 euros on Cdiscount.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is by definition a more modest and affordable version than the Chinese flagship of the same name. However, it should not be compared with its big brother, but rather with the competition present in the same price segment as it. And at this level, the 5G version of the Chinese smartphone is doing quite well, all the more so with a reduction of 100 euros on its initial price.

The key points of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

The 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display

The power of the Snapdragon 780

Fast charging up to 33 W

The versatile camera

Instead of 399 euros at its launch, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (8 + 128 GB) is now on sale at only 299 euros on Cdiscount, or 25% immediate discount. The smartphone only available in yellow color at this price.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers concerning the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. The table updates automatically.

A very correct technical sheet for the price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is obviously not as high-end as the classic Mi 11, and even light years away from the Ultra model, but it is a very good smartphone in its category, moreover more interesting than the majority of its competitors in the mid-range segment. For less than 300 euros today, you will have a phone powerful enough to play 3D games and abuse multitasking thanks to Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 780G chip backed by 8 GB of RAM.

As for the autonomy of the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the 4,250 mAh battery is able to last a whole day and the fast charge up to 33 W will allow you to quickly recover percentages when needed. It’s not as efficient as the 55W of the Xiaomi Mi 11, but it already ensures that you can recover around 50% in about thirty minutes. Not surprisingly, wireless charging is obviously not in the game.

A versatile camera with a beautiful display

The rear camera module offers a small triplet, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel macro. The enormous 108 megapixel sensor of the Mi 11 is not part of this price range, but this composition still offers great versatility – special mention for portrait and macro modes – while offering decent quality of the shots. captured, a little less at night. For selfies, there is a 20 megapixel front camera which will be more than enough to change your profile picture from time to time.





To finish in style, this Lite version offers a design inspired by the top-of-the-range model whose name it shares, but the screen with the curved edges of the Mi 11 is here replaced by a flat screen, thus leaving more of the borders around it. AMOLED technology is still there to take advantage of the infinite contrasts and the refresh rate goes up to 90 Hz for good fluidity. Everything is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 to resist a little more against drops and scratches.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

8 / 10

Which smartphone for the same price?

If you want to find out what other choices are possible for the same budget as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite today, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 300 euros in 2021.