Audiences: Success confirmed for “Les invisibles” on F2 ahead of “Good Doctor”, Etchebest stable, Arte at the top

Wednesday evening, France 2 continued the broadcast of its new detective series “Les invisibles”, while TF1 once again bet on its American series “Good Doctor” and that France 3 bet on heritage, just like M6 on cooking. In the end, France 2 emerged victorious with an average of 3.86 million French people attending, for an audience share of 18.3% among the general public according to Médiamétrie (5.5% on FRDA-50). Two episodes were broadcast until 11 p.m. Last week, for its arrival on the air, “Les invisibles” had convinced 3.80 million curious people (19.1% of the public and 8.4% of the FRDA-50).

TF1 is second with the sequel to the medical adventures of Freddie Highmore in “Good Doctor”. 3.21 million serial fans responded on average until 10:50 p.m. in front of the two episodes of season 4 offered, or 15.0% of 4 years and over and 27.7% of women responsible for purchases aged under fifty years (FRDA-50), target on which the channel is leader. Last Wednesday, the series had gathered 3.24 million people (15.7% of 4+ and 26.8% of FRDA-50).

Behind, with an unpublished number of “Cauchemar en cuisine” embodied by Philippe Etchebest from Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx, in Isère, convinced 2.24 million food lovers and 10.6% of those aged 4 and over. On the female commercial target, the audience share stands at 21.4%. Last Tuesday’s issue entertained 2.25 million people (11.2% of 4+ and 19.9% ​​of FRDA-50).

Stéphane Bern hounded by the Champions League on Canal +

France 3 follows with a new edition of the “Favorite monument of the French” produced by Morgane Production and presented by Stéphane Bern. An offer that mobilized 1.89 million heritage enthusiasts. The market share amounted to 9.6% (3.9% on the FRDA-50). The 2020 edition was scrutinized by 1.64 million curious (8.3% of 4+) on Friday, September 18.

In the rest of the prime time offer on September 15, on Canal +, the Champions League match with the entry into contention of PSG against Bruges was encouraged by 1.88 million supporters (8.7% PDA 4+). On Arte, the Dardenne brothers’ film, “La fille inconnue” with Adèle Haenel, touched 1.45 million moviegoers, which represents an audience share of 6.6% (1.7% on the FRDA-50) .