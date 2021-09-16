Australia breaks 56 billion euro contract with France, Paris wrath

The Australians, who have announced a vast security partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific zone, will turn to American submarines, angering Paris

The United States, which is seeking to strengthen its alliances with China in all directions, announced on Wednesday with Australia and the United Kingdom a broad security partnership in the Indo-Pacific zone, including the delivery of submarines nuclear powered plant in Canberra. Immediate consequence of this spectacular announcement: Australia has broken a gigantic contract with France for the delivery of conventional submarines, angering Paris.

“The first major initiative of (this new pact called) AUKUS will be to deliver a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, appearing on the video conference, along with his British counterpart Boris. Johnson, at an event chaired by Joe Biden at the White House.

“Regrettable”, according to Paris

France, who sees a 90 billion Australian dollars (56 billion euros) contract slipping from its shipbuilding industry, immediately castigated a “regrettable decision” and “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which prevailed between France and Australia”, according to a joint statement from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

And it is not certain that Paris consoles itself with the conciliatory remarks of Joe Biden, who assured Wednesday that the United States wanted “to work closely with France” in this very strategic zone. Paris “is a key partner” of the United States, he said. “The UK, Australia and the US are going to be linked even more closely, which reflects the level of trust between us and the depth of our friendship,” said Boris Johnson, who has enjoyed diplomatic success here. in its strategy to avoid international isolation after Brexit.

“Based on our common history of maritime democracies, we are committed to a common ambition to support Australia in the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines,” the three partners said in a joint statement, which states that it is indeed a question of propulsion, and not of armament.





The “contract of the century” torpedoed

This announcement is indeed likely to throw a cold snap on the alliance with France, since it torpedoed what was sometimes called the “contract of the century” for the French defense industry. The French Naval Group was selected in 2016 by Canberra to supply 12 conventional (non-nuclear) propulsion submarines derived from future French Barracuda nuclear submarines.

Worth A $ 50 billion (€ 31 billion) at signature, the value of this contract is currently estimated at A $ 90 billion due to cost overruns and currency effects. “The decision we have taken not to continue with the Attack class submarines and to take another path is not a change of mind, it is a change of need,” the Prime Minister explained on Thursday. Australian.