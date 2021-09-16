Australia breaks € 56 billion contract with France to sign with the United States

Australia has just announced the termination of the contract signed in 2019 with France for 12 conventional submarines for an amount of 56 billion euros. Cambera has finally decided to sign with the United States.

“This is not a change of mind, it is a change of need,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said to justify his decision to cancel the contract signed with Naval Group in 2019. In a total amount of 56 billion euros, it concerns 12 conventional attack-class submarines, derived from the Barracuda. The first was to be delivered in 2032.

This breach of contract is considered a stab from Australia but also a new scud launched by Joe Biden on the French arms industry. We remember the combat aircraft contract with Switzerland, which in one day decided to sign for F-35s instead of Rafales.

The contract with Naval Group began to be discussed in 2016 and was finally signed in 2019, but its terms have never ceased to be discussed. Cambera renegotiated things like 60% value sharing for Australia and jobs with 2,800 positions in Adelaide and 500 in Cherbourg, including 300 Australians who came to settle in France with their families. Naval Group has backed up to save this market by even adapting its submarines with American weapons.

Tension with China in the Indo Pacific region.

Nothing helped. Behind the scenes, the Biden administration was preparing a pact with Great Britain and Australia called Aukus against a backdrop of tension with China in the Indo Pacific region. And as early as last June, Australia hinted that it could have a “plan B”.





Unveiled on Wednesday, this agreement provides for collaboration between the three countries in the field of defense.

“Aukus’ first major initiative will be to deliver a fleet of nuclear powered submarines to Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, appearing on the video conference, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson said at the conference. an event chaired by Joe Biden at the White House.

France immediately castigated a “regrettable decision” and “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which prevailed between France and Australia”, according to a joint statement from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

To calm things down with Paris, Joe Biden assured that the United States wanted to “work closely with France” in this very strategic area. Paris “is a key partner” of the United States.

It will also be necessary to reassure New Zealand, which has banned its waters from any nuclear-powered ship since 1985. It announced that the future submarines of its neighbor and Australian ally would not be welcome at home.