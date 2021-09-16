Australia torpedoed its 56 billion euro mega-contract for French submarines

CONTRACT – The United States seeks to strengthen its alliances in all directions vis-à-vis China. The country announced Wednesday, September 15 with Australia and the United Kingdom a vast security partnership in the Indo-Pacific area, including the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra.

Immediate consequence of this spectacular announcement: Australia broke a gigantic contract with France for the delivery of conventional submarines, angering Paris.

“The first major initiative of (this new pact called) ‘AUKUS’ will be to deliver a fleet of nuclear powered submarines to Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, appearing on the video conference, along with his counterpart. Briton Boris Johnson, at an event chaired by Joe Biden at the White House.

France, which sees a contract of 90 billion Australian dollars (56 billion euros) escape its naval industry, immediately blasted a “regrettable decision” and “contrary to the letter and the spirit of the cooperation which prevailed. between France and Australia ”, according to a joint statement from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

And it is not certain that Paris consoles itself with the conciliatory remarks of Joe Biden, who assured Wednesday that the United States wanted “to work closely with France” in this very strategic zone. Paris “is a key partner” of the United States, he said.

“The United Kingdom, Australia and the United States are going to be linked even more closely, which reflects the degree of trust between us and the depth of our friendship,” said Boris Johnson, who has enjoyed diplomatic success here. in its strategy to avoid international isolation after Brexit.

Submarines

“Based on our shared history of maritime democracies, we are committed to a common ambition to support Australia in the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines,” the three partners said in a joint statement, which states that it is indeed a question of propulsion, and not of armament.





“The only country with which the United States has ever shared this type of nuclear propulsion technology is Great Britain” from 1958, a senior White House official said earlier. “It is a fundamental, fundamental decision. It will bind Australia, the United States and Great Britain for generations. ”

According to this senior official, the “AUKUS” pact also provides for collaboration between the three countries in terms of cyber defense, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

New Zealand, which has banned all nuclear-powered ships from its waters since 1985, has announced that future submarines from its neighbor and Australian ally will not be welcome at home.

China was not mentioned in the joint communiqué of the Australian, American and British leaders, which referred to “peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”. But there is no doubt that the new alliance is primarily aimed at addressing Beijing’s regional ambitions.

Joe Biden has been repeating since his election that he intends to confront China, like his predecessor Donald Trump, but in a very different way, without locking himself in a face-to-face meeting.

On Wednesday, September 15, he said he wanted to “invest in our greatest source of strength, our alliances” and want to “update them to better face the threats of today and tomorrow”.

The “contract of the century” for France torpedoed

The American president also brings together the Prime Ministers of Australia, India and Japan on September 24 in Washington to relaunch a diplomatic format, the “Quad”, which had been stagnant for several years.

As for Scott Morrisson, he said Thursday, after the announcement of the Aukus pact, that he was launching an “open invitation” to dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But the announcement of Wednesday, September 15, despite the language precautions of Joe Biden, may well throw a cold snap on another alliance, with France, since it torpedoed what was sometimes called a “contract”. of the century ”for the French defense industry.

The French Naval Group was selected in 2016 by Canberra to supply 12 conventional (non-nuclear) propulsion submarines derived from future French Barracuda nuclear submarines. Worth 50 billion Australian dollars (31 billion euros) at the signing, the value of this contract is currently estimated at 90 billion Australian dollars due to cost overruns and currency effects.