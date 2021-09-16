Australian submarines: Americans and British ready to take over from France

Posted on Sep 16, 2021 at 6:13 amUpdated Sep 16, 2021, 8:52 AM

A new alliance and a major project to seal it: provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, ignoring the Franco-Australian contract. “We are embarking on an eighteen-month trilateral effort to seek an optimal path to deliver this capability,” US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson said in their joint statement on Wednesday. . “We intend to build these submarines in Adelaide in close collaboration with the United Kingdom and the United States,” Scott Morrison said on Twitter. He also indicated that Australia would acquire American Tomahawk cruise missiles.





The United States has a complete submarine construction industry, which so far is not dedicated to export. The 70 or so American submarines (attack, ballistic missile or cruise missile) are all nuclear powered, and built by two main shipyards. General Dynamics, through its Electric Boat division (GD / EB), is based in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Huntignton Ingalls Industries (HII), born of the Northrop Grumman advocacy group, is based in Virginia.