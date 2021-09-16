More

    Bali cliff top Boeing wreck to attract tourists

    You might think it was a crash, but it is not. A Boeing carcass has been hoisted onto a cliff on Bali’s south coast to attract visitors to the Indonesian island deserted by tourists since the start of the pandemic. A dozen workers were assembling the fuselage and nose of an old Boeing 737 this week on a cliff overlooking Nyang Nyang Beach.

    Unusual accommodation

    Félix Demin, the new owner of the device, wants to transform the plane into accommodation for tourists and attract curious people looking for unusual photos on the site. The Russian entrepreneur, who lives in Bali, hopes the attraction will help revive tourism, a sector that has suffered hard on the island since Indonesia closed its borders to foreign tourists.

    The Covid-19 has been complicated for Bali, no tourists because of the confinement have come for almost two years now. I want to make it a symbol to give hope that tourists come back here to Bali“, the project manager told AFP.

    A polluting initiative?

    Some Bali residents are worried on social media, however, that the plane’s wreck will pollute the seaside landscape. Balinese authorities lifted some restrictions on the island this week after a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in July and August.


    ►►► To read: Kuta beach in Bali is crumbling under 30 tons of plastic waste

    Bali, which attracted more than ten million tourists each year before the pandemic, has deployed an aggressive campaign to vaccinate its population in the hope of quickly reviving tourism. No date has been confirmed on a potential reopening of Indonesia’s borders to foreign tourists.

