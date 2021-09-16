Bali cliff top Boeing wreck to attract tourists

You might think it was a crash, but it is not. A Boeing carcass has been hoisted onto a cliff on Bali’s south coast to attract visitors to the Indonesian island deserted by tourists since the start of the pandemic.

A dozen workers were assembling the fuselage and nose of an old Boeing 737 this week on a cliff overlooking Nyang Nyang Beach.

Felix Demin, the new owner of the device, wants to transform the plane into accommodation for tourists and attract curious people looking for unusual photos on the site.

The Russian entrepreneur, who lives in Bali, hopes the attraction will help revive tourism, a sector that has suffered hard on the island since Indonesia closed its borders to foreign tourists.





“The Covid-19 has been complicated for Bali, no tourist because of the lockdown has come for almost two years now. I want to make it a symbol to give hope that tourists come back here to Bali,” said the responsible for the project at AFP.

The multi-piece plane was ready to be sent to China for recycling when he bought it, he said.

This, he says, took him a week to transport the carcass to the cliff after getting the necessary permits.

However, some residents of Bali are worried on social networks that the carcass of the plane will pollute the seaside landscape.

Balinese authorities lifted some restrictions on the island this week after a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in July and August.

Bali, which attracted more than ten million tourists each year before the pandemic, has deployed an aggressive campaign to vaccinate its population in the hope of quickly reviving tourism, which is critical for its economy.

No date has been confirmed by authorities on a potential reopening of Indonesia’s borders to foreign tourists.