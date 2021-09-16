Battlefield 2042 is officially postponed until November 19! | Xbox one

Battlefield 2042 was slated for release on October 22, but DICE’s game will eventually need a few more weeks of development since it’s now slated for November.

Battlefield 2042 still scheduled for 2021

It is now official, the global release of Battlefield 2042 is postponed to November 19, 2021. DICE explains the postponement by unforeseen challenges in these times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Given the scale and breadth of the game, we were hopeful that our teams could return to our studios as we neared launch. But with the current conditions not allowing it to be safely done and with the hard work of the teams from home, we felt it was important to take the extra time to deliver our vision of Battlefield 2042 to the players.

The developers thank the players for their patience as the final adjustments are made to the game. Electronic Arts will therefore not have decided to postpone the game until next year, but to release it just before Thanksgiving, the big one. consumption period in the United States which also heralds Black Friday.





Battlefield 2042 will therefore be available on November 19, 2021 instead of October 22, a month later, and now two weeks after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

It all started with journalist Jeff Grubb who announced today that the postponement season was not over and that a new postponement would be announced this week for a game that does not seem trivial.

Very quickly, the Youtuber Dealer declared that according to what he was told, the game concerned was indeed Battlefield 2042, to which the journalist Nick Baker replied with a “I heard the same thing”. For his part, insider Tom Henderson, whose information has often been correct in recent months, indicated that the postponement could ultimately be a few weeks, and not several months. According to him, the game was still due out at the end of this year. We will prove him right a few hours later.

More information on the Battlefield 2042 beta is expected by the end of the month.