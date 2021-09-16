Battlefield 2042: the release date has been postponed, it’s official!

Between Rocksmith +, Dying Light 2 Stay Human and versions old-gen of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, yesterday was rich in announcements of postponements. According to the often very well informed Jeff Grubb, this would only be the beginning of a wave, because the journalist of VentureBeat believes that at least one more should be communicated by the weekend.

I’ll add that I’m actually referring to a singular delay. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 15, 2021

What if it was Battlefield 2042 ? This is what the person holding the chain claims to know from his sources. Youtube DEALER Gaming, and this is especially what supported Nick shpeshal of XboxEra, often in good times lately. He has indeed heard of a postponement, but not necessarily of a delay from the launch to 2022: the release date could therefore move from October 22, 2021 to later this year.



I should clarify, I’m hearing “delay”, not necessarily 2022. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) September 15, 2021

After all, DICE and Electronic Arts still have a beta to organize before this release, and the formalization of the dates on which it will be held is still pending. We should in any case be quickly fixed, given the timing … Battlefield 2042 is otherwise still available for pre-order from € 56.57 on Amazon.com.

Update : end of suspense, Battlefield 2042 release date well postponed, from October 22 to November 19, 2021. Information on the Open Beta will arrive later in September.

We have made the decision to postpone the launch of Battlefield 2042. The game will now be released worldwide on November 19, 2021.

Building the next generation of Battlefields during a global pandemic created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we were hopeful that our teams would be back together in our studios as we head towards launch. With the current conditions not allowing this to happen safely, and with all the hard work teams are doing from home, we believe it’s important to take the extra time to make our vision for Battlefield 2042 a reality for us. our players. Your enthusiasm for the game has been very inspiring. We believe in the game we create and thank you for your patience as we put the finishing touches to the experience. Updates on the Open Beta will arrive later this month. Oskar Gabrielson and the Battlefield 2042 Development Team

Read also: Battlefield 2042: trailer and details for Battlefield Portal, the completely crazy mode that mixes eras!