Battlefield 2042: the release of the game well and truly postponed, the developers explain themselves

That’s the big news of the day: the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042 will not be released on time. Rest assured, you won’t have to wait until next year to walk its battlefields either.

It was the great rumor of yesterday : Battlefield 2042 would not be released on October 22 but later, probably in 2021. Today, hallway noise is no longer a problem and the information was officially relayed on social networks by the developers, who split a press release for the occasion.

Battlefield 2042 delayed by almost a month

It is therefore on November 19, 2021 that the famous FPS will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. It is less than a month after the originally planned release: if this postponement seems to you in advance like an eternity, it will be necessary to attack the covid-19 since it is indeed because of the crisis and teleworking that the design has fallen behind.





Building the next generation of Battlefields in the midst of a global pandemic created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the size and scope of the game, we had hoped that our teams could be back in our studios all together as the launch neared. Given the current conditions that do not allow this to happen safely, and with all the hard work teams are doing from home, we believe it is important to take the extra time to make our vision for Battlefield 2042 a reality. , for our players.

Of course, the developers thank their community for their patience, which will therefore have to wait a few more weeks to have fun in the different (muscular) modes offered. Courage, the pleasure will only be tastier …