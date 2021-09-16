“Becoming a private driver in France is too slow”, Markus Villig, CEO of Bolt

His passages in Paris are millimeter. Before heading to the London office, Markus Villig, CEO and co-founder of the Bolt platform, came to meet the thirty employees in France (out of 2,500 employees) of the Estonian mobility startup launched in 2013 under the name Taxify (then Txfy). Present in 300 cities around the world, Bolt, valued at 4 billion dollars following its fundraising of 600 million euros this summer, is hungry for growth. VTC driver, electric bikes, scooters, but also “Bolt Food “(meal delivery),” Bolt Market “(shopping) and Bolt Drive (car rental), the Estonian wants to devour the new mobility market.

While the VTC platform launched in France in 2017 (the Estonian operates two of its five activities there, with its VTC service and self-service electric scooters and bicycles), it is still difficult for him to quickly satisfy his appetite for conquests.

THE GALLERY – What does the French market represent for Bolt to date?

MARKUS VILLIG – The potential is enormous. We are growing in France and the ambition is to become the leading mobility platform. All activities combined, we have 2 million customers in seven cities and soon three with the openings of Nantes, Lille and Strasbourg. This will bring our total to 10 cities, which is a big expansion. Also, we work in France with 15,000 drivers and we have 1,000 on the waiting list, waiting to obtain the VTC driver’s license.

This opening pace is rather slow, if we compare it to the simultaneous launches that your competitor, Uber, is able to achieve …

It’s mainly related to regulation. But we launched four cities in France this summer. However, it is true that the openings were faster for us in Germany, where in 6 months, we opened 20 cities, or in the United Kingdom with around ten cities in two years. To explain it, France has one of the strictest laws in the world. It is complicated for drivers to enter this market. As a result, this leads to very low service availability for customers and it becomes difficult to find a car in Paris. It also increases the prices of the races. At issue, the procedure to become a driver (since 2018, the GrandGuillaume law has made obtaining the VTC driver license conditional on training and an exam Editor’s note) which is too slow. Thus, to become a driver, it can take nine months in France. This is obviously not the case for other professions. The exam is very complicated and it is very specific to France.

You are also conducting intense lobbying with the Ministry of Transport so that these delays are lifted. Where are you in your dealings with the government?

Our market is static and highly regulated. This slows down competition. The regulations are gradually changing, but we have been waiting for the simplification of the procedure for three years. Our contacts in the ministry are open to change. We hope that will change within a few months. Because in the end, it is tens of millions of euros that we will invest then, through thousands of new jobs created. France has 20,000 VTC drivers across all platforms, while there are 100,000 in London.

Isn’t the problem of recruiting drivers also linked to their status? Some platforms, such as Caocao, now offer permanent contracts to retain them. Uber is regularly subject to legal procedures which force it to reclassify a driver as an employee. Do you also think about it?

No, they are two different subjects. The French government has made it clear that a driver’s job is that of a self-employed person, enjoying flexibility and freedom. We are for this system. It’s good if other platforms choose other statuses. This offers several options for drivers. But with us, we do not observe this demand. Our drivers want independence, they want better pay and the best platform.

How do you become profitable in mobility services, when the American heavyweight and your competitor are still not, and the slightest change in regulations can bring your model to the ground?





Uber is profitable in France. They also started years before us. But we are growing faster than Uber. And our drivers earn money, they also have more freedoms and better conditions. At the same time, we are investing heavily in our five products – our VTC activity is the one in which we invest the most – in 45 countries. We are profitable in the most mature cities, which is not yet the case in Paris, for example. The market there is young and very competitive, so we continue to invest. During Covid-19, we also proved that our strategy was profitable: while our competitors were laying off their employees, we managed to keep them all.

Among your services (VTC, bikes, scooters, delivery of meals, groceries), which in your opinion will be the most profitable?

It is too early to say which of our products will be the most profitable, but we have various products that will make it possible. These activities support each other and have different life cycles.

External growth, aggressive trade policies by slashing prices, or internationalization: what is your priority in your expansion strategy?

It is first and foremost a pricing strategy. In terms of launch, it can be sequential (one product after another). When it comes to marketing spending, we don’t have the same approach as Uber, which invests a lot but takes large commissions. We, the money that we do not spend on marketing, it is reinvested to better pay our drivers. Likewise, we do not have any technology acquisition projects. Geographically, we are present in Europe and Africa and these are our two priorities: to grow in markets where we are already present. The potential in Africa is immense. Finally, our two other challenges remain regulation and competition.

How far are you ready to go on the model – announced for the future – of MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service), these platforms which integrate all mobility services for the user, from the purchase of transport tickets to real-time geolocation, among others?

Our mission is to replace the private car. To do this, we want to rethink all the services, on car rental – which we launched in pilot mode (in Talinn, Estonia) – over short, medium and long distances. We operate everything ourselves but we are currently in discussions with third parties to integrate their services, particularly in micro-mobility (bicycles, scooters). We have strong regulatory constraints but we are working with cities to open these markets. In the future, I remain quite convinced that the autonomous car will change the world. Even if, in reality, we are still very far from getting there. Electric cars will have a lot more impact by then. Because we can no longer add cars to cities, while there is still room for small electric vehicles.

