This exemplary sanction is the first which involves racist remarks from one player to another. On the other hand, it is not the heaviest pronounced against a rugby player in France. The Disciplinary Commission of the League was even more severe with the back of Oyonnax Silvere Tian in 2016.
During a match against Grenoble, the Ivorian had kicked off by insulting and threatening the referee of the match, Romain Poite, then refusing to leave the field after his exclusion. Tian was initially suspended for 64 weeks, on the grounds “Threatening actions or words against a match official”, before the penalty was lowered to 36 weeks. His club had then laid him off.
Parisian forks
Behind that of Tian, the sanction against Radosavljevic is the second heaviest pronounced by the Disciplinary Commission of the NRL. At the European level, however, there have already been longer suspensions. In 1999, the columérin pillar Richard nones had been suspended 104 weeks (two years) for a fork (fingers in the eyes) against the Welsh Pontypridd.
Ten years later, in 2009, during the Ulster-Stade Français match, two players had received a heavy penalty for a similar reason (fork) on the same opponent, in this case the Irish third-row Stephen Ferris. Despite not very obvious images, the pillar David Attoub had been suspended for 70 weeks, reduced to 52 weeks (or one year) in the Appeal Board. His teammate, the scrum half Julien dupuy, had meanwhile taken 24 weeks of suspension, reduced to 23 weeks, thus preventing him from replaying before the end of the season.