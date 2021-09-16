Before Ludovic Radosavljevic, the other heavy suspensions of French rugby

Ten years later, in 2009, during the Ulster-Stade Français match, two players had received a heavy penalty for a similar reason (fork) on the same opponent, in this case the Irish third-row Stephen Ferris. Despite not very obvious images, the pillar David Attoub had been suspended for 70 weeks, reduced to 52 weeks (or one year) in the Appeal Board. His teammate, the scrum half Julien dupuy, had meanwhile taken 24 weeks of suspension, reduced to 23 weeks, thus preventing him from replaying before the end of the season.