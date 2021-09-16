Benjamin Castaldi: this doubt about his sexuality that all his ex-wives had …

Benjamin Castaldi holds the reins of Do not touch My TV for two days, in the exceptional absence of Cyril Hanouna, who celebrates Yom Kippur. The son of Jean-Pierre Castaldi and his acolytes returned, with humor, to the crazy gossip that has long stuck to their skin. For Delphine Wespiser, who plays the character of Blanche in Fort Boyard, he was credited with a love affair with Father Fouras. Isabelle Morini-Bosc, she was mistaken for the wife of Michel Sardou. Steevy Boulay, former candidate of Loft Story, has long been considered as Laurent Ruquier’s companion: an affair of the heart that he denied by confiding that he had indeed slept with the host, but in all friendship!





As for Benjamin Castaldi, we would have made believe that he was homosexual! Making his entrance on the plateau of 6 to 7, led by Bernard Montiel, he came to clarify things. “I have always had gay friends”, he explains to the chroniclers. “And all my women thought I was with one of them”, adds the ex-husband of Flavie Flament. “I have changed my wife but I haven’t changed my friends”, noted, with humor, the dad of Julien, Simon, Enzo and Gabriel (24, 21, 17 and 1 years old).

On the set of TPMP, Benjamin Castaldi had confided on another crazy story. The 51-year-old host, who recently had eye surgery, said he shared a scorching night with a famous American actress: Andie McDowell! Since 2016, Simone Signoret’s grandson has been living a romance with his wife Aurore Aleman. The couple welcomed a little Gabriel in August 2020.