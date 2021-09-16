Beosound Explore review: an elegant and robust portable speaker

With such a configuration, it is difficult for this speaker to offer a perfectly homogeneous 360 ° reproduction. The listening experience differs quite clearly depending on our position in relation to the speaker. On the sides, in front of one of the loudspeakers, the treble is too strongly put forward, and we lose a large part of the opposite signal, which obviously completely destroys the appreciation of the stereo scene. Facing the enclosure, sweet spotHowever, this preponderance of highs has the advantage of generously flattering discrete effects, such as reverbs, and of inflating the impression of stereo width. This coloring is certainly not very natural, but it can have its small effect on certain pieces where the effects of pieces have a preponderant place.





With this positioning, the high-mids find themselves in the background, causing a gap between the mids / highs. This lack of homogeneity causes a rather unsightly detachment of the highest harmonics of certain instruments (such as cymbals, and in particular the hi-hat), thus reinforcing the scintillating aspect of the treble, already quite pronounced because of some slight management problems. distortion. This behavior can also make voices appear somewhat nasal, although luckily they are still quite intelligible and present. This is all the more unfortunate that the reproduction of the mediums turns out to be well defined.