Bernard Montiel reveals the attitude of Patrick Bruel after his “failure” during the tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday

This Wednesday, September 15, the Touche team not at my post returned to the concert in tribute to Johnny Hallyday, which was held the day before in Bercy. An event in which Patrick Bruel participated, and that he would have particularly badly experienced …
If the concert event in tribute to Johnny Hallyday broadcast this Tuesday, September 14 on France 2 was acclaimed by the public, some hiccups have not escaped the general attention … Problems of sound, reported by viewers, but also some balls of interpretation, as has underlined this Wednesday, September 15, the team of Do not touch My TV. Benjamin Castaldi, who exceptionally hosted the show in place of Cyril Hanouna, also wanted to discuss the subject. “There were times that were a bit complicated for some artists, Patrick bruel in particular, who started the show, and there was a problem with the microphone, or with the lyrics, we don’t really know… “
“Indeed, they missed a stanza…”
So that’s a loose name. The passage of the artist on stage is therefore launched for a few seconds, and when the stage returns, the director of TPMP shows Gilles Verdez, applauding wildly, despite everything. And he doesn’t understand criticism, and even admits “Basic fan, of Bruel, yes, and of Johnny!” But Benjamin Castaldi takes it up, and points out that the extract that has just been released is not the one that has attracted the most criticism. “Oh yes…” launches the chronicler, before Patrick Montiel, who lived the concert from the inside does not intervene. “It was on the opening, with Florent Pagny and Patrick Fiori, and indeed, they missed a stanza…” he comments modestly.
“He screwed up a bit, so it made him angry”
Before giving news of Patrick Bruel: “He screwed up a bit, suddenly it scared him, but then he was totally collapsed in his dressing room… So that ruined everything for him. Really, he was collapsed!” Despite this adventure, the concert was the culmination of a day of commemoration which saw, a few hours earlier, the inauguration of the Johnny Hallyday esplanade, a stone’s throw from the concert hall, in the presence of Laeticia Hallyday and Anne Hidalgo. A statue in tribute, representing a Harley-Davidson mounted on a guitar neck and forming a microphone, will also have been unveiled during this ceremony, also arousing some criticism …