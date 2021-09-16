Bitcoin can now be used legally for payments in Cuba

Resolution 215/2021 of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), which recognizes payments in bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies on the island, came into effect on Wednesday, September 15 after its publication in the Official Journal on August 26. . The implementation of this new regulatory framework also establishes the licensing of digital goods service providers operating nationwide.

As detailed by the BCC, the objective of this new regulation is to allow the use of “Some virtual assets in commercial transactions“. It also specifies that it is the only entity that allows financial institutions and other legal persons to use cryptocurrencies.

Central state administration bodies, political and social organizations and other institutions cannot use digital assets without the permission of the central financial institution.

According to the regulations, the country will comply with international standards for the prevention and detection of money laundering and terrorist financing established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Cryptocurrencies pose risks: Cuba’s top concern

The BCC resolution warns those who decide to use the cryptocurrencies they represent “risks for monetary policy and financial stability, due to their high volatility“. She also warns against assets “without the approval of the monetary authorities” and “excessive anonymity of registered users“.





These concerns appear to be the main drivers of regulation. In fact, Cuban media mentioned a warning issued last May by Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel. On this occasion, he referred to transactions with cryptocurrencies that seek to maximize profits under schemes that could be fraudulent.

“The country has assessed the convenience of using cryptocurrencies in order to make the relevant decisions. Now what we are doing is preventing our population from being conned by a set of events happening all over the world.“Said Mr. Díaz Canel, as reported in the publication.

The BCC communicated in August its decision to regulate the use of “some virtual assets in business transactions” in all the countries. However, the resolution leaves several aspects unclear, such as which cryptocurrencies can be used and which cannot, as well as the quote that should be taken into account for operations.

Bitcoin Can Ease Cuban Remittances

The Communist Party of Cuba (PPC) announced in April its decision to include bitcoin in the new economic guidelines for the period 2021 – 2026. On this occasion, a representative of the State indicated that the Caribbean nation would study the use of crypto-currencies “under current economic conditions“.

So far, there is no certainty that this study has been carried out or not, but a recent publication by American economist Steve Hanke shows that Cuba is among the nations that can profit from bitcoin. This is because the Caribbean country has the highest average commission payment for sending remittances, which is around 10.53%.

In Cuba, remittances are the main source of income for the population. They are the result of the efforts of tens of thousands of exiles who send money to their relatives on the island to help them cover basic needs. Either way, bitcoin offers a fast and inexpensive way to send cross-border transfers without having to resort to traditional high-cost services.