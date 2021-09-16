Bitcoin September 15, 2021 – Historic high on the horizon

The big recovery – Bitcoin (BTC) crosses $ 48,000 and wipes out much of the losses from the last crash about 1 week ago. The $ 50,000 is not too far away, as are new all-time highs.

Bitcoin and the $ 50,000: these essential supports for the bullish rally

The day is strongly bullish for Bitcoin which rises above the $ 48,400 on Bitfinex today, September 15, 2021. Bitcoin is trading at $ 48,103 at the time of writing, and is currently registering a daily increase of 3.49%.

Bitcoin is already approaching its pre-flash crash levels on September 7, 2021. Trader Rekt Capital indicated in his tweet today that support at the 50-day exponential moving average held for several days. This support is essential for the continuation of the bullish rally. Bitcoin began to re-test it during the last crash, a first since the end of July 2021.

Publication of Rekt Capital – Source: Twitter

Is Bitcoin now on the verge of winning back the $ 50,000? Trader Michaël van de Poppe indicated that it was not certain that a breakout could occur currently, but that a test of $ 50,000 would be “significant enough.” A transformation of the $ 50,000 as a support is, according to him, “ the last hurdle before we have a new historic high “.





Publication by Michaël van de Poppe – Source: YouTube

Bitcoin bullish rally: HODlers ignore crashes

On a monthly basis, Bitcoin is bullish again in mid-September 2021, as this month historically plays in favor of the bears. Markets are supported by optimism from HODlers, who despite the crashes, continue to keep their Bitcoins, as Glassnode points out in its last newsletter:

“Despite a sell-off of more than 50% in May, a strong rally from the low of $ 29,000 and another brutal sell-off this week, the HODLers appear not to be discouraged. “

HODlers now hold around 80% of Bitcoin’s supply, a solid foundation to support its rise in the medium to long term.

Publication by Michaël van de Poppe – Source: Twitter

Michaël van de Poppe also attracted attention on the relatively low levels of exchange reserves, an indicator that shows the growing number of HODlers. Bitcoin should, according to him, experience a strong shock in its supply with a new bullish rally in prospect.

Was the flash crash the necessary breath of fresh air for the bulls to prepare for the new bullish wave? Bitcoin can count on its most loyal major backers like MicroStrategy which added 5,050 BTC to its stock, to push its price towards the 6 digits despite the crashes along the way.

