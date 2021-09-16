Blood, urine and tears … for future homes on Mars

Take building materials to Mars? It would cost way too much. So the future settlers will have to rely on the resources present on the spot. And researchers now ensure that habitats can be built thanks to … the blood of astronauts!

[EN VIDÉO] Space colonization: natural shelters hide under the surface of Mars and the Moon A recent study reinforces the idea that the lava tunnels present beneath the surface of Mars and the Moon would provide excellent shelter for future space explorers.

Almost two million dollars. This is the estimated cost of transporting a single brick from Earth to the soil of Mars. Suffice to say that the future settlers of the Red planet will have to use the resources available on the spot to build their habitats. And while researchers generally consider relying on rocks and Martian soil as well as sparse water deposits, a Manchester University team offers a new solution.

Scientists suggest turning to a neglected resource: the crew itself. They have indeed shown that a protein common blood plasma – thealbumin human serum – could act as binder for the martian dust – or lunar – and thus produce a material similar to concrete. These blood proteins in fact tend to “Curdle” to form an extended structure with interactions known to scientists as “Slips beta “ strongly binding.





Materials formed from lunar and Martian dust as well as blood, urine, sweat or tears. © University of Manchester

A material more resistant than concrete

Scientists also recall that historically, humans have used animal blood as a binder for mortar. And they therefore underline that a major challenge of the conquest of space could finally find a solution by drawing inspiration from medieval technologies.

Tests carried out by researchers on what they call AstroCrete show a resistanceat compression of 25 megapascals (MPa) – comparable to that of ordinary concrete, between 20 and 32 MPa. A characteristic that can be further improved by incorporating into the mixture … urea – which lurks in urine, sweat and skin. tears . The material thus obtained has a compressive strength of 40 MPa. The researchers believe that a two-year mission to the surface of Marscould allow a crew of six astronauts to manufacture more than 500 kilos of such an AstroCrete.