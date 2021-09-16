Boris Johnson wants to “rebuild the country for the better”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference on a Covid-19 winter plan in the briefing room at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain on September 14, 2021. POOL / REUTERS

In recent weeks, the rumor of a reshuffle of the British government has been growing louder. It materialized on Wednesday September 15: Boris Johnson demoted his foreign minister and separated from his justice, education and housing ministers – to name only the most prominent positions.

After the presentation of his “winter plan” to fight the coronavirus the day before and the announcement of a historic tax hike to finance the health of the British eight days earlier, the Prime Minister wants to relaunch his mandate. With this political sequence smoothly carried out, Downing Street intends to turn the page on the pandemic and move on to the reforms promised in the general elections of December 2019: reap the benefits of Brexit, reform the public administration, build more housing, offer more opportunities in the north of the country, the poor relation of the national economy. “We are going to rebuild the country for the better”, Boris Johnson said.





Main victim of this reshuffle: Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, a loyal supporter of the prime minister and brexiter from the start, is appointed to the justice ministry, but Mr Johnson limits the humiliation by also appointing him deputy prime minister . Mr. Raab was noted for the elegance and efficiency with which he replaced Mr. Johnson when the latter was hospitalized, victim of Covid-19 in April 2020. But since then, he has not shone and, above all, he failed to manage the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan: thousands of Afghans, eligible for repatriation to the United Kingdom, remained stuck in the country. Mr Raab has been accused by British media of having extended his vacation in Crete on the weekend when Kabul fell to the Taliban, rather than returning to London as quickly as possible. In the last few days he looked ” wretched ” raised the Times, probably fearing the sanction to come.

Read also Afghanistan: foreign nationals left Kabul on first evacuation flight to Doha

Second woman in the Foreign Office

In any case, it had become difficult for him to sell abroad the concept of “Global Britain” dear to Mr Johnson and the Brexiters. A concept still nebulous that it will return to Mary Elizabeth Truss, who succeeds Mr. Raab, to explain. At 46, this Oxford graduate, mother of two, is also a loyal supporter of the Prime Minister, brexitious and used to international commitments. Until then Minister of Commerce, she was rewarded for having multiplied trade agreements over the past two years – mostly cut-and-paste ex-free trade treaties from which the United Kingdom benefited as a member of the United Kingdom. ‘European Union. But it also signed a first agreement in principle with Australia, which Boris Johnson warmly welcomed.

You have 52.63% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.