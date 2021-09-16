Breton nuggets are growing in renewable energies

From decarbonising maritime transport to energy production, storage and conversion solutions: Ayro and Entech Smart Energies together illustrate the diversity of profiles of Breton companies involved in the renewable energy sector.

Growing, they are talking about them this week, revealing their ambitions for the years to come.

An offshoot of the Vannes naval architecture firm VPLP Design, the young industrial startup Ayro, founded two years ago, has just announced a fundraising of 10.5 million euros from Ocean Zero, Bpifrance and Wed Invest.

In addition to strengthening the sales and marketing teams, this money will finance the entry into the industrial phase, next December, of the manufacture of Oceanwings. Made up of rigid wing masts designed by VPLP, this innovative wind propulsion system promises to reduce ships’ CO2 emissions by up to 45%. The assembly plant is being installed in the port area of ​​Caen-Blainville.

Equipment of a ro-ro vessel for ArianeGroup

The order of 5 million euros signed with ArianeGroup to equip the Canopée, at the end of 2022, inflates the sails of the young shoot.

Ayro will assemble four first rigid and retractable wings of 360 m2 each on this 120-meter long ro-ro vessel. Under construction at VPLP, the Canopy will transport the components of the Ariane 6 launcher from Europe to Guyana from 2023.

Adapted to maritime transport and yachting, in addition to conventional ship engines, Oceanwings technology has been tested for two years on the Energy Observer laboratory catamaran, dedicated to zero carbon propulsion.

” Maritime transport represents 90% of the transport of goods in the world », Recalls Marc Van Peteghem, co-founder and chairman of Ayro. ” In 2020, this market represented 3% of greenhouse gas emissions and could represent 17% by 2050 if nothing is done. The decarbonisation of this activity is necessary to contain polluting emissions. The Oceanwings help bring maritime players into compliance with international environmental standards and regulations. “

The industrialization of Ayro’s activity should create around fifteen jobs in Caen this year with a target of 60 in three years.

Acceleration of Entech in renewable energies

Strong growth is also expected for Entech Smart Energies, based in Quimper. Founded five years ago, the company specializing in the storage, conversion and intelligent management of renewable energies (wind, hydrogen, photovoltaic), is preparing its IPO on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

The capital increase is estimated at 22 million euros but it could go up to 25.3 million euros via an extension clause.

Driven by growth of 67% in 2020 for a turnover of 9.4 million euros (31% from exports), the company of 68 people, including 50% engineers, anticipates 2021 revenues. up 80%. 17 million euros are already secured by the order book.

While the subscription started on Tuesday and runs until September 29 at an announced price of between 5.91 euros and 7.99 euros per share, Entech has raised, in parallel, 3 million euros from the Épopée Gestion fund. The company created by Ronan Le Moal and Charles Cabillic thus signs the first investment of its development capital fund Épopée Transitions 1, endowed with 84 million euros.





” Entech provides energy producers and operators with new management and storage systems that make possible the massive integration of renewable energies (RE) into the energy mix. These systems are based on storage solutions (battery, hydrogen) and electrical conversion driven by software based on big data and AI ”, specifies Christopher Franquet, CEO and co-founder of the company with Laurent Meyer.

Towards more co-developments

In five years, the company has carried out more than 230 projects in France and abroad for operators such as Engie, Neoen, Voltalia or CapVert Énergie.

” Our ambition is to reach 130 million euros in annual turnover by 2025. The IPO project should make it possible to recruit around thirty salespeople in five years, to open several offices in France and internationally and consolidate Entech’s technological lead through an active R&D policy », Adds Christopher Franquet.

The company also wishes to expand its activity towards the co-development of projects for which the entry ticket is between 100,000 and 200,000 euros. A first realization is underway in Kerjéquel. Entech is a 55% shareholder, with Énergie en Finistère and the Énergie Partagée association, in this solar power plant and storage project.