Broadband Fiber subscription available at only € 9.99 per month!

Low-cost fiber is finally a reality! Bouygues Télécom thus offers a subscription of € 9.99 per month for broadband! An attractive offer for players eligible for fiber.

Online games and streaming videos are the everyday life of the vast majority of gamers. To take advantage of all of these features acquired by the Cloud, fiber is therefore essential. Multi connections, 4K, stream requires a powerful internet connection. Cloud Gaming will become the norm in the coming years and services such as Gamepass are gradually taking precedence over traditional video game consumption. Operators are aware of this and are betting on more general public offers with very attractive prices!

With today’s deal, you’ll have no trouble enjoying a good movie on Netflix while playing an online game with your friends. The power of fiber makes it possible to consume several streaming or legal download services at the same time. Consume the Internet without worrying about speed or loss of speed. Connection waiting times are drastically reduced and give you instant access to a large number of 4K content. Before you start, check the eligibility of your home. If you don’t know, you need to check on the available search bar, entering your address. A message will confirm or deny the eligibility of your accommodation.





Fiber subscriptions were previously sold at a fairly high price. Bouygues is aligned with the competition and in September is offering a very interesting offer for small budgets who want to increase their connections without spending too much money.

For less than € 10 per month, the operator gives you access to fiber with a connection up to 300 Mb / s. Bouygues also provides a box giving you access to unlimited calls to landlines in France and 110 additional countries. The price of € 9.99 is valid for 12 months then € 29.99 / month with the rental of the box included.

The offer is valid from today until September 19. If you are interested, do not delay too long, the offer is for a limited time.

