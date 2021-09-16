Bruges-PSG (C1): Kylian Mbappé would suffer from a simple trauma to the toe and remains uncertain against OL





“He twisted his ankle, he already had problems with both ankles. We will see tomorrow (Thursday) if we can have more precise news. “After the draw of PSG in Bruges on Wednesday evening in the group stage of the Champions League (1-1), Mauricio Pochettino expressed his concern about Kylian Mbappé, released in the 50th minute of play. But the injury of the Bondynois would be less serious than what the staff of Paris Saint-Germain could fear.

According to France Bleu, Le Parisien and RMC Sport, the French international striker, who underwent medical examinations on Thursday, would suffer from a simple trauma to the left toe and would not be the victim of a sprain. While the capital club will carry out a medical check-up this Friday, the former Monegasque is uncertain for the reception of Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday in the league.

Coming out at the break, Georginio Wijnaldum suffers from an ankle pain as reported by Mauricio Pochettino after the Champions League opener this season. However, his condition would not cause concern three days before the sixth day of Ligue 1.





Messi – Neymar – Mbappé: An animation to improve, an eleven to correct