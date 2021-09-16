Bruges-PSG – Michael Owen is not tender with the “MNM”: “The trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé weakens the PSG”





In addition to the first goal scored by Ander Herrera, served by Kylian Mbappé, and the strike on the bar of Lionel Messi, the MNM (Messi-Neymar-Mbappé) did not highlight Wednesday night in Bruges in C1 (1- 1). While the three stars were lined up together for the very first time since the arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or this summer, Michael Owen, consultant on the British channel BT Sport, did not spare them after the meeting.

“All of them are phenomenal players in their own right. But all three associated, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé weaken the team, declared the Ballon d’Or 2001, the words of which were echoed by all the English press on Thursday. Besides, I really do not understand why we make PSG one of the favorites for the Champions League. I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United) are far superior. “

The trio will quickly have to find automatisms because this Sunday, it is Olympique Lyonnais who move on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. After a trip to Metz (September 22) and the reception of Montpellier (September 25), a new life-size test awaits him against Manchester City, finalist of the last edition of the C1 (and PSG scorer in the semi-finals) on Tuesday September 28.





