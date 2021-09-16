Business bankruptcies at their lowest, the massacre did not happen

The shock wave caused by the pandemic did not lead to a tsunami of bankruptcies. Almost 20 months after the arrival of the coronavirus on European territory, business bankruptcies are at their lowest. According to the latest figures released by the Banque de France on Wednesday September 15, the number of defaults amounted to 28,000 in August, a decline of 26% compared to the same period a year ago.

” It’s a surprise. We feared the debt wall of French companies. Finally, corporate net debt returned to its pre-crisis level and their margin rate is even higher ”, Central bank economist Olivier Garnier said during a recent press briefing.

He added:

” Companies are approaching the end of the year with an overall favorable situation. “

Prospects favorable … to the challenge of lifting aid

However, many economists had anticipated an erosion and a weakening of the productive fabric in 2021 following the multiple supply and demand shocks in recent months. The implementation of ” whatever the cost “ announced by President Macron in the spring of 2020 has thus made it possible to largely preserve the French companies.

If the economic outlook is favorable for the end of the year, according to most forecasting institutes, the gradual lifting of aid could however do damage.

All sectors were spared except two

A closer look at the Banque de France tables indicates that most sectors have been spared from an increase in bankruptcies. Thus, even the sectors that have been most affected by containment measures or administrative closures are experiencing a decline. Bankruptcies in accommodation and food services (-42% over one year) and retail (-29%) have fallen sharply.

The only two sectors to have experienced an increase in bankruptcies are real estate activities (+ 5%) and agriculture and forestry (+ 1%). The comparison with the figures for 2019 even shows even greater falls in failures. Finally, whatever the size of the company, all establishments also experienced a decline in bankruptcies in August.

Regulatory change and aid galore

The historic plunge of the French economy in 2020 to around -8% has not resulted in cascading bankruptcies. Banque de France economists point out that this paradox is partly the result of major upheavals. Indeed, the functioning of the judicial courts was suspended during the year 2020, at the same time disrupting the functioning of commercial justice. In addition, additional time has been granted to assess the financial situation of companies.





” The closure as of March 16, 2020 of all courts (with the exception of courts having to judge “essential disputes”, which do not include commercial courts), has sharply reduced the activity of commercial courts, mainly dematerialized during confinement which lasted until May 11, 2020, resulting in the postponement of the opening or conversion of a number of procedures “, indicates the Banque de France.

Added to this is the proliferation of aid put in place since spring 2020 (Solidarity Fund, PGE, partial activity, deferral of contributions). The gradual disconnection of aid which began last June should accelerate in the coming weeks. Even if the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire announced “the end of whatever costs” at the end of August, several more targeted devices must take over.

