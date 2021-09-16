Cac 40: Evergrande’s fault feeds nervousness, the CAC 40 remains anchored in the red

(BFM Bourse) – The Paris Bourse is still hesitant Wednesday at midday, faced with a salvo of worrying news from China.

The deterioration in market sentiment does not fall well for the cohort of contenders for a stock market quotation who are currently jostling themselves at the gate, starting with the Antin infrastructure fund for which the subscription begins today, or the smaller candidates Efyren (products substitution for petrochemicals) and Entech (storage solutions for renewable energies, by nature intermittent). Even if the fall in the CAC 40 at this point in September is nothing impressive in absolute terms (not even -1%), it is undeniably more cautious investors that these companies will have to convince. Already in the red Tuesday, the CAC 40 continues its decline on Wednesday to 6,624.03 points shortly after 12:30 pm, or -0.43%.

The willingness of large Chinese companies to bring the government to a close, which is reflected in the government’s latest initiatives, has put the situation in China back at the center of investors’ concerns. And the bad news, as often, seems to fly in squadron, to quote (sweetening it a bit) a famous French statesman who died almost two years ago, Jacques Chirac, also a great connoisseur and admirer of culture. Chinese.

Thus, industrial production in China experienced last month its weakest growth since the summer of 2020, increasing only 5.3% year on year in August, while the growth of retail sales slowed even more sharply to + 2.5%.

Evergrande on the way to bankruptcy

At the same time, it appears increasingly certain that the Evergrande real estate group will not be able to pay the interest on its debt due on September 20, a case of default in the eyes of most rating agencies. The listing of some of the group’s bonds was simply stopped this morning in Shenzhen, with a last listing that fell by more than 20%.





To make matters worse, the coastal province of Fujian is experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, leading authorities in various other provinces to restrict travel possibilities in the country, this at one week of a major tourist season with holidays. mid-autumn then the national holiday.

In the process, the flagship Chinese CSI 300 index dropped 1% this morning at the close.

The values ​​of luxury in pain

The values ​​of luxury are once again bearing the brunt of these concerns. Kering dropped 3.75% and LVMH 3%, losing in the process its rank of first capitalization in the euro zone, in favor of the Dutch ASML. Hermès International limits breakage to -1%.

Among other significant decreases, Vivendi was down 1.6% while the management board approved the distribution of 60% of UMG’s capital in the form of a dividend in kind and decided to add an interim dividend to the ordinary dividend of the company. current exercise. Sodexo sells 1% while HSBC is no longer to buy, but to keep.

Biotechs in shape

DBV Technologies (+ 7%), on the contrary, benefits fully from an increase in Société Générale, to hold on to the purchase. Still in biotechs, Sensorion takes 4.4% on the announcement of a strategic collaboration with the Swiss giant Sonova, Carmat takes 3.8% after a point on its commercial advances, and Transgene is up 3.2%.

The temporary CRIT working group enjoys an advance of 3.4% after the publication of half-yearly accounts which have become profitable again.

The continued rise in oil prices – to 74.65 dollars for Brent and 71.52 dollars for WTI, up 1.43% and 1.50% respectively – led to an accumulation of gains for the values ​​of l ‘energy. Total takes another 1.7%, Technip Energies 5.5%, CGG 3.2% and Vallourec 3%.

On the currency side, the euro is accelerating to $ 1.1828 (+ 0.21%), the slowdown in inflation in the US in August leading operators to moderate their bets on the Fed.

Guillaume Bayre – © 2021 BFM Bourse