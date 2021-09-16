Cac 40: The correction intensifies for the Parisian market, weighed down by bad news from China

(BFM Bourse) – In a large volume of business, close to 4 billion euros, the Paris Bourse widened its losses throughout the day to close down more than 1%. The energy sector has nevertheless fared well, thanks to a further acceleration in oil prices.

Read also

The deterioration in market sentiment does not fall well for the cohort of contenders for a stock market listing who are currently jostling themselves at the gate, starting with the Antin infrastructure fund, or the smaller candidates Efyren (substitutes for petrochemicals) and Entech (storage solutions for renewable energies, by nature intermittent). Even if the fall in the CAC 40 has remained measured since the beginning of the month (less than 1.5%), it is undeniably more cautious investors that these companies will have to convince. And this Wednesday, they opened wide the umbrellas, by turning away from stocks exposed to the Chinese economy, causing a loss of 1.04% for the flagship index to 6,583.62 points, in a market exceeding 3.8 billion euros, an unprecedented volume for many days.

The willingness of large Chinese companies to bring the government to a close, which is reflected in the government’s latest initiatives, has put the situation in China back at the center of investors’ concerns. And the bad news, as often, seems to fly in a squadron, to quote (watering it down a bit) Jacques Chirac, who was also a great connoisseur and admirer of Chinese culture.

Thus, industrial production in China experienced last month its weakest growth since the summer of 2020, increasing only 5.3% year on year in August, while the growth of retail sales slowed even more sharply to + 2.5%.

Evergrande on the way to bankruptcy

At the same time, it is increasingly clear that the Evergrande real estate group will not be able to pay the interest on its debt due on September 20, a case of default in the eyes of most rating agencies. Trading on some of the group’s bonds was suspended this morning in Shenzhen, on a last quotation that fell by more than 20%.

To make matters worse, the coastal province of Fujian is experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, leading authorities in various other provinces to restrict travel options within the country – this within a week of a major tourist season with holidays mid-autumn then the national holiday.





In the process, the flagship Chinese CSI 300 index dropped 1% this morning at the close.

The values ​​of luxury in pain

Luxury stocks were the first to bear the brunt of these concerns. Kering dropped 4.1% and LVMH 4%, losing in the process its rank of first capitalization in the euro zone, in favor of the Dutch ASML. Hermès International limited the breakage somewhat to -1.7%.

Among the other significant decreases, Vivendi fell by 2.5% while the management board recorded the distribution of 60% of UMG’s capital in the form of a dividend in kind and decided to add an interim dividend to the ordinary dividend of the company. current exercise. Sodexo fell 1% while HSBC is no longer to buy, but to hold.

Biotechs in shape

DBV Technologies (+ 8%), on the contrary, took full advantage of an increase in Société Générale, to hold on to the purchase. Still in biotechs, Sensorion gained 1.7% on the announcement of a strategic collaboration with the Swiss giant Sonova and Carmat 2.3% after an update on its commercial advances. Poxel jumped 9% on the eve of the first day of marketing of its molecule iméglimine by its partner Sumitomo on the Japanese market.

The temporary CRIT working group gained 3% after the publication of half-yearly accounts which once again became profitable.

Continued increase in oil prices – to $ 75.72 for Brent and $ 72.75 for WTI, up 2.88% and 3.25% respectively against a backdrop of major supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico- however led to further gains for energy stocks. Total Energies climbed another 2.3%, Technip Energies 3%, CGG 3.9% and Vallourec 2.9%.

On the currency side, the euro moderated its advance at the end of the day + 0.08% (i.e. $ 1.1812), after peaking at 1.1830 during the meeting while the slowdown in inflation in the USA in August brought traders to moderate their bets on the Fed.

Guillaume Bayre – © 2021 BFM Bourse